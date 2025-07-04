More Sheffield Wednesday players are taking advice on whether to hand in their notice to the club as their ongoing wait for payment continues.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls are the subject of three separate EFL registration embargoes for failures to fulfil basic financial obligations, one of which is for a late of players that has taken place in three of the last four months. The first team squad are still waiting on wages for June, The Star understands, with the majority also not having received their payment for May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under FIFA regulations, Wednesday’s failure to pay players on time in back-to-back months allows players to effectively hand in a 15-day notice period to leave the club on free agent terms. The Star has received conflicting information from the process from there, though PFA CEO Maheta Molango warned earlier this week that while it is possible players could effectively terminate their contracts after that 15-day period, it’s not necessarily the case that players will stay or go if certain criteria are met.

Barry Bannan rallied his Sheffield Wednesday teammates at Carrow Road. | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

A report in The Telegraph published on Wednesday evening stated that six players had already handed in their notice following Monday’s payday failure, a figure believed to be accurate. Now, sources have told The Star that at least one other player has - or certainly intends to - follow suit, while others are taking further advice on the possibility of doing so.

It paints an increasingly concerning future for the Championship side, for whom ‘uncertainty’ has been a buzzword throughout a turbulent summer. The Owls’ league campaign starts on August 10 against promotion hopefuls Leicester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the section labelled ‘Terminating a contract with just cause for outstanding salaries’ of FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, it reads: “In the case of a club unlawfully failing to pay a player at least two monthly salaries on their due dates, the player will be deemed to have a just cause to terminate his contract, provided that he has put the debtor club in default in writing and has granted a deadline of at least 15 days for the debtor club to fully comply with its financial obligation(s). Alternative provisions in contracts existing at the time of this provision coming into force may be considered.”