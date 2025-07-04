Sheffield United star Vinicius Souza has announced his departure from the Bramall Lane club - professing his love for cross-city rivals Sheffield Wednesday while doing so.

The Brazilian midfielder, who is widely expected to complete a switch to Bundesliga giants Wolfsburg, overcame a difficult start in red and white to become a firm fan favourite across 76 appearances. On Friday evening he took to social media to announce his imminent exit but dropped something of a clanger while doing so.

A post on Souza’s X account read: ‘The time has come to say goodbye to this incredible club. Thank you to all the players, staff and the wonderful fans who have always been with us. I would like to express my gratitude and will always carry you in my heart. Thank you, Blades. I love you @swfc.’

Amid a flurry of light-hearted replies from both sides of the city, the post was deleted soon afterwards and the 26-year-old followed up with ‘Don't forget, Sheffield has always been and always will be red.’

United completed a double over the Owls last season as they met for the first time in six years thanks to two narrow 1-0 wins. Both have experienced summers of change, with Blades boss Chris Wilder having moved on and Owls manager Danny Röhl close to finalising talks to negotiate his Hillsborough exit amid continued crisis at S6. The two sides are set to renew rivalries next season after United lost the play-off final in May.

