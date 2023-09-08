Latest news and rumours from around the Championship regarding some of Sheffield Wednesday’s league rivals

Sheffield Wednesday drew 0-0 with Leeds United last time out. The Owls can take confidence from the fact they kept a clean sheet at Elland Road.

Xisco Munoz will be eager to see his team build on that result after the international break. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the Championship regarding some of their league rivals...

Ipswich Town in talks with defender

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action next weekend at home to Ipswich Town. The Tractor Boys have made a decent start to the new season under Kieran McKenna and are 2nd in the table behind Preston North End after the first five games. According to TWTD, they remain in ‘discussions’ with free agent defender Axel Tuanzebe following his departure from Manchester United over a possible switch to Portman Road.

Preston dealt potential injury blow

Preston striker Will Keane, who had a loan spell at Hillsborough back in 2015, was forced off injured in Republic of Ireland’s 2-0 loss to France on Thursday night. The striker was substituted on after 67 minutes but was withdrawn just 11 minutes later. He joined the Lilywhites from Wigan Athletic in the summer but will now need to be assessed when he returns to Deepdale.

Millwall loan exit

Millwall have let striker Abdul Abdulmalik head out the exit door on loan. The youngster has linked up with Wealdstone until January to get some experience under his belt. The Lions face Xisco’s side for the first time this term on 11th November.

New face at Swansea City