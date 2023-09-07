“In other years..” Sheffield Wednesday mindset made clear on mission to end goal
The quest for free-flowing football at Sheffield Wednesday will likely to continue to have mistakes made in possession - but it’ll be worth it in the end.
That’s been a theme spoken in recent weeks and months as the Owls look to bed into a new style of play brought about with new manager Xisco.
Though tweaks and changes have been made along the way in a whirlwind couple of months under the Spanish boss, the mission to direct the side into a more Championship-suited style of play has been spoken about at length.
It would be polite to say it has returned generous results, though improvements in recent performances were rewarded with a first point of the season at much-fancied Leeds United over the weekend.
It has been noted that Wednesday’s approach in possession from the back has been more adventurous, particularly in those early weeks. Ambitious balls have become a more common approach and defenders have been encouraged to pick out passes in a bid to set up attacks.
They’ve not always come off, admitted Dominic Iorfa - who from defence has produced the second-highest tally of progressive carries in the side with six - but mistakes will happen on the road to the end goal.
“The manager has been great,” Iorfa said. “He has encouraged us to take risks where in other years maybe I’ve been a bit safe.
“He doesn’t mind. It’s not just me, it’s the other defenders as well that have been encouraged us to pick a pass. Even if it doesn’t come off, he’s encouraged us to keep trying and that’s good to have.
“He has the kind of mindset where he’d rather us make a mistake trying to do something positive than make a mistake playing it safe.
“That encouragement is good and should make things happen. It’s good for the team.”