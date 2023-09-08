News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday striker marks international debut with goal against European champions

A talented Sheffield Wednesday youngster got on the scoresheet just 22 minutes into his international career on Thursday evening.

By Alex Miller
Published 8th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST
Owls youngster Devlan Moses was something of a surprise inclusion on the squad list for Northern Ireland under-19s last week for a clash against their Italian counterparts in Tuscany.

English-born, it wasn’t common knowledge that he was eligible to represent the Green and White Army.

He took his place in the squad alongside Owls goalkeeper Pierce Charles, an experienced campaigner by comparison in the Northern Ireland youth set-up. Charles started the match and Moses made his international bow from the bench as they were edged out 3-2.

On at half-time, Wednesday under-18 striker Moses reacted fastest to poke home from close range in the 67th minute and bag Northern Ireland’s second to reduce the arrears.

The 17-year-old is a second-year scholar with Wednesday and is in good club form, having scored twice in a 3-1 win at Swansea City late last month.

Gareth McAuley’s Northern Ireland youngsters, up against the bulk of the side that won the European Championships in Malta as recently as July, edged the home side out on possession.

Italy’s side included players with varying degrees of first team involvement with the likes of Juventus, Roma, Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Mönchengladbach and both Milan clubs.

