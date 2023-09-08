Door open for Sheffield Wednesday to sign free agent as EFL confirm squad list

Sheffield Wednesday are in the hunt for another attacker to boost their squad

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday have left a space free in their 25-man squad as they look to bring in a free agent. The Owls still have the chance to bolster their ranks by bringing in an unattached player following the end of the transfer window last week.

Xisco Munoz’s side have picked up one point so far this season and will be weighing up their options during the international break. They drew 0-0 away at Leeds United last time out at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday return to the action next weekend with a home clash against Ipswich Town. Their next opponents have made an impressive start to the new campaign and have accumulated 12 points as they sit 2nd in the table behind Preston North End.

A whole host of players remain without a club since the end of last term. The Owls could do with another option at the top end of the pitch to give them more of a cutting edge.

Xisco has recently said: “With me, I will always try to improve. If not, why not? We are thinking about what is best for the club. You’re only thinking about how you can improve the situation and how you can improve your squad or your club. I’m working and I’m thinking. If we can do it, we will do it.

“You need to understand I don’t only think for now. If you’re only thinking of now, for sure you wouldn’t sign some players because they haven’t had a pre-season. If you want a result for tomorrow, you don’t sign them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s impossible for them to be ready tomorrow if he needs a minimum of four, five, six weeks to be ready. But if you are thinking about improving the situation for the club, why not? If it’s better for us for the future, why not?

“I’m really happy with the squad we have but if something is good in the market, sure we have ambition to try to do it.”

Sheffield Wednesday’s EFL squad list in full:

1 Bakinson, Tyreeq Jamal Adeshina Oliveira

2 Bannan, Barry Ryan

3 Bernard, Di’Shon Joel

4 Buckley, John Keaton

5 Byers , George William

6 Dawson, Cameron Miles

7 Delgado Baeza, Juan Antonio

8 Diaby Diaby, Bambo

9 Famewo, Akinlolu Richard

10 Fletcher, Ashley Michael

11 Gregory, Lee Andrew

12 Hendrick, Jeffrey

13 Ihiekwe, Michael Absalom Jude Uzuzwu

14 Iorfa, Dominic

15 James, Reece

16 Musaba, Anthony Tite Emmanuel

17 Palmer, Liam Jordan

18 Paterson, Callum

19 Smith, Michael John

20 Valentin Sancho, Pol

21 Vasquez Llach, Devis Estiven

22 Vaulks , William Robert

23 Wilks, Mallik Rashaun Coley