Door open for Sheffield Wednesday to sign free agent as EFL confirm squad list
Sheffield Wednesday are in the hunt for another attacker to boost their squad
Sheffield Wednesday have left a space free in their 25-man squad as they look to bring in a free agent. The Owls still have the chance to bolster their ranks by bringing in an unattached player following the end of the transfer window last week.
Xisco Munoz’s side have picked up one point so far this season and will be weighing up their options during the international break. They drew 0-0 away at Leeds United last time out at Elland Road.
Sheffield Wednesday return to the action next weekend with a home clash against Ipswich Town. Their next opponents have made an impressive start to the new campaign and have accumulated 12 points as they sit 2nd in the table behind Preston North End.
A whole host of players remain without a club since the end of last term. The Owls could do with another option at the top end of the pitch to give them more of a cutting edge.
Xisco has recently said: “With me, I will always try to improve. If not, why not? We are thinking about what is best for the club. You’re only thinking about how you can improve the situation and how you can improve your squad or your club. I’m working and I’m thinking. If we can do it, we will do it.
“You need to understand I don’t only think for now. If you’re only thinking of now, for sure you wouldn’t sign some players because they haven’t had a pre-season. If you want a result for tomorrow, you don’t sign them.
“It’s impossible for them to be ready tomorrow if he needs a minimum of four, five, six weeks to be ready. But if you are thinking about improving the situation for the club, why not? If it’s better for us for the future, why not?
“I’m really happy with the squad we have but if something is good in the market, sure we have ambition to try to do it.”
Sheffield Wednesday’s EFL squad list in full:
1 Bakinson, Tyreeq Jamal Adeshina Oliveira
2 Bannan, Barry Ryan
3 Bernard, Di’Shon Joel
4 Buckley, John Keaton
5 Byers , George William
6 Dawson, Cameron Miles
7 Delgado Baeza, Juan Antonio
8 Diaby Diaby, Bambo
9 Famewo, Akinlolu Richard
10 Fletcher, Ashley Michael
11 Gregory, Lee Andrew
12 Hendrick, Jeffrey
13 Ihiekwe, Michael Absalom Jude Uzuzwu
14 Iorfa, Dominic
15 James, Reece
16 Musaba, Anthony Tite Emmanuel
17 Palmer, Liam Jordan
18 Paterson, Callum
19 Smith, Michael John
20 Valentin Sancho, Pol
21 Vasquez Llach, Devis Estiven
22 Vaulks , William Robert
23 Wilks, Mallik Rashaun Coley
24 Windass, Joshua Dean