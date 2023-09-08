The publication of Sheffield Wednesday’s latest EFL squad list has given a firm indication of the seriousness of injury to midfield man Momo Diaby - and has left one of their key League One figures in purgatory.

It became clear after the completion of the transfer window last week that Wednesday would have to try to whittle their 27-man senior squad down to a maximum of 25 names.

It left 23-year-old Ciaran Brennan and out-of-favour wing-back Marvin Johnson as the likely parties to miss out.

The Owls’ list was handed over to the EFL as per regulations on Wednesday and was published by the authority on Thursday evening.

As expected, Brennan and Johnson were omitted from the list, though so too was Diaby, injured on debut against Preston North End last month with what is believed to be a foot injury.

It left a 24-man list, with one space left open as Wednesday look to add a free agent attacker to the squad having lost out on the loan signing of Bournemouth striker Jamal Lowe on deadline day.

Initial indications were reported by The Star that in a best case scenario, it was considered that Frenchman Diaby could return to training by the end of September.

But the publication of their squad list would indicate his injury is now thought to be much more serious than that - players not included in the 25-man list will not be eligible to play until a re-registration after the closure of the January transfer window.

Should circumstances change, either one of the three could be registered to play between now and then. Players can not be de-registered.

Young winger Djeidi Gassama does not count towards the 25-man senior list as he is included in the Owls’ under-21 cohort.

Sheffield Wednesday’s EFL squad list in full:

1 Bakinson, Tyreeq Jamal Adeshina Oliveira

2 Bannan, Barry Ryan

3 Bernard, Di'Shon Joel

4 Buckley, John Keaton

5 Byers , George William

6 Dawson, Cameron Miles

7 Delgado Baeza, Juan Antonio

8 Diaby Diaby, Bambo

9 Famewo, Akinlolu Richard

10 Fletcher, Ashley Michael

11 Gregory, Lee Andrew

12 Hendrick, Jeffrey

13 Ihiekwe, Michael Absalom Jude Uzuzwu

14 Iorfa, Dominic

15 James, Reece

16 Musaba, Anthony Tite Emmanuel

17 Palmer, Liam Jordan

18 Paterson, Callum

19 Smith, Michael John

20 Valentin Sancho, Pol

21 Vasquez Llach, Devis Estiven

22 Vaulks , William Robert

23 Wilks, Mallik Rashaun Coley