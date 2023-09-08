News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Stabbing victim named as four murder suspects remain in custody
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Anel confirms latest United injury issue, hits back over suspension
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Worrying scale of Momo Diaby injury made clear as EFL confirm Sheffield Wednesday squad list

The publication of Sheffield Wednesday’s latest EFL squad list has given a firm indication of the seriousness of injury to midfield man Momo Diaby - and has left one of their key League One figures in purgatory.

By Alex Miller
Published 8th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It became clear after the completion of the transfer window last week that Wednesday would have to try to whittle their 27-man senior squad down to a maximum of 25 names.

It left 23-year-old Ciaran Brennan and out-of-favour wing-back Marvin Johnson as the likely parties to miss out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Owls’ list was handed over to the EFL as per regulations on Wednesday and was published by the authority on Thursday evening.

Most Popular

As expected, Brennan and Johnson were omitted from the list, though so too was Diaby, injured on debut against Preston North End last month with what is believed to be a foot injury.

It left a 24-man list, with one space left open as Wednesday look to add a free agent attacker to the squad having lost out on the loan signing of Bournemouth striker Jamal Lowe on deadline day.

Initial indications were reported by The Star that in a best case scenario, it was considered that Frenchman Diaby could return to training by the end of September.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the publication of their squad list would indicate his injury is now thought to be much more serious than that - players not included in the 25-man list will not be eligible to play until a re-registration after the closure of the January transfer window.

Should circumstances change, either one of the three could be registered to play between now and then. Players can not be de-registered.

Young winger Djeidi Gassama does not count towards the 25-man senior list as he is included in the Owls’ under-21 cohort.

Sheffield Wednesday’s EFL squad list in full:

1 Bakinson, Tyreeq Jamal Adeshina Oliveira

2 Bannan, Barry Ryan

3 Bernard, Di'Shon Joel

4 Buckley, John Keaton

5 Byers , George William

6 Dawson, Cameron Miles

7 Delgado Baeza, Juan Antonio

8 Diaby Diaby, Bambo

9 Famewo, Akinlolu Richard

10 Fletcher, Ashley Michael

11 Gregory, Lee Andrew

12 Hendrick, Jeffrey

13 Ihiekwe, Michael Absalom Jude Uzuzwu

14 Iorfa, Dominic

15 James, Reece

16 Musaba, Anthony Tite Emmanuel

17 Palmer, Liam Jordan

18 Paterson, Callum

19 Smith, Michael John

20 Valentin Sancho, Pol

21 Vasquez Llach, Devis Estiven

22 Vaulks , William Robert

23 Wilks, Mallik Rashaun Coley

24 Windass, Joshua Dean