Worrying scale of Momo Diaby injury made clear as EFL confirm Sheffield Wednesday squad list
The publication of Sheffield Wednesday’s latest EFL squad list has given a firm indication of the seriousness of injury to midfield man Momo Diaby - and has left one of their key League One figures in purgatory.
It became clear after the completion of the transfer window last week that Wednesday would have to try to whittle their 27-man senior squad down to a maximum of 25 names.
It left 23-year-old Ciaran Brennan and out-of-favour wing-back Marvin Johnson as the likely parties to miss out.
The Owls’ list was handed over to the EFL as per regulations on Wednesday and was published by the authority on Thursday evening.
As expected, Brennan and Johnson were omitted from the list, though so too was Diaby, injured on debut against Preston North End last month with what is believed to be a foot injury.
It left a 24-man list, with one space left open as Wednesday look to add a free agent attacker to the squad having lost out on the loan signing of Bournemouth striker Jamal Lowe on deadline day.
Initial indications were reported by The Star that in a best case scenario, it was considered that Frenchman Diaby could return to training by the end of September.
But the publication of their squad list would indicate his injury is now thought to be much more serious than that - players not included in the 25-man list will not be eligible to play until a re-registration after the closure of the January transfer window.
Should circumstances change, either one of the three could be registered to play between now and then. Players can not be de-registered.
Young winger Djeidi Gassama does not count towards the 25-man senior list as he is included in the Owls’ under-21 cohort.
Sheffield Wednesday’s EFL squad list in full:
1 Bakinson, Tyreeq Jamal Adeshina Oliveira
2 Bannan, Barry Ryan
3 Bernard, Di'Shon Joel
4 Buckley, John Keaton
5 Byers , George William
6 Dawson, Cameron Miles
7 Delgado Baeza, Juan Antonio
8 Diaby Diaby, Bambo
9 Famewo, Akinlolu Richard
10 Fletcher, Ashley Michael
11 Gregory, Lee Andrew
12 Hendrick, Jeffrey
13 Ihiekwe, Michael Absalom Jude Uzuzwu
14 Iorfa, Dominic
15 James, Reece
16 Musaba, Anthony Tite Emmanuel
17 Palmer, Liam Jordan
18 Paterson, Callum
19 Smith, Michael John
20 Valentin Sancho, Pol
21 Vasquez Llach, Devis Estiven
22 Vaulks , William Robert
23 Wilks, Mallik Rashaun Coley
24 Windass, Joshua Dean