Danny Rohl's side secured their place in the Carabao Cup fourth round with a narrow win at League One club Blackpool on Tuesday night.

Sheffield Wednesday brought a much-needed positive result in what has been a challenging start to the season when they battled to a 1-0 win in a Carabao Cup third round tie at Blackpool on Tuesday night.

The presence of former Owls manager Steve Bruce in the home dugout only added to the feeling a real banana skin of a tie lied in wait for Danny Rohl’s men when they made the trip to their League One opponents. Despite suffering some nervy moments, Wednesday added Blackpool to Hull City and Grimsby Town on their list of conquests in this season’s Carabao Cup as they set aside their poor league form to claim a win at Bloomfield Road.

A first-half goal from defender Di’Shon Bernard was enough to secure a win and avoid what would have been a major upset against the Tangerines. All eyes now move on to the draw for the last 16 of the competition, where some intriguing ties could lie in wait for Rohl and his players. The Star takes a look at all of the information needed for Wednesday supporters as the Owls wait to discover their fourth round opponents.

Clubs already in Carabao Cup fourth round draw

Premier League: Brentford, Southampton, Crystal Palace, Manchester United Championship: Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End

Remaining third round ties

Wednesday 18th September: Brighton and Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers, Coventry City v Tottenham Hotspur Tuesday 24th September: AFC Wimbledon v Newcastle United, Chelsea v Barrow, Manchester City v Watford, Walsall v Leicester City, Wycombe Wanderers v Aston Villa Wednesday 25th September: Arsenal v Bolton Wanderers, Liverpool v West Ham United

When is the Carabao Cup fourth round draw

Following Tuesday night’s hard-earned win at Blackpool, Wednesday will face a wait to discover their opponents in the last 16 of the competition. With a number of ties taking place next week, the fourth round draw will take place on Wednesday 25th September and will be shown live on Sky Sports following their coverage of the third round tie between Premier League rivals Liverpool and West Ham United. The ball numbers will not be revealed until next Wednesday morning.