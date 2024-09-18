Highlights, Bernard's fan message and more - A Sheffield Wednesday recap after Blackpool victory
It was my no means a walk in the park as the Owls took on the Tangerines at Bloomfield Road, despite the fact that a division separates the two outfits at this point in time. Bernard’s first half strike was enough to get the job done in the end, and though Danny Röhl was pleased, he admitted that he’d have liked to have seen better decisions in the final third - check out what he had to say in the video at the top of the page.
Missed the goal? Want to see the other highlights? This video below should help you out there...
And if you’re interested to hear what the match-winner had to say after his first Owls goal, including a message to the fans for the reception they gave him, take a look at this:
For all the other post-match coverage, we’ve got you covered here:
