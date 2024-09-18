Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday will travel to Kenilworth Road to face Championship rivals Luton Town on Saturday afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday have been told they will face a Luton Town side ready to firmly move on from a poor start to the season when the Championship rivals meet at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The Hatters were widely tipped to challenge for an immediate return to the Premier League after suffering relegation from the top flight last season - but they have made an underwhelming start to the promotion bid. After their first four games of the league season, the Hatters had collected just one point and saw their Carabao Cup run ended at the first hurdle by a penalty shoot-out defeat against Queens Park Rangers. There was some light relief for Edwards and his players on Saturday afternoon when former Manchester United centre-back Teden Mengi got the only goal of the game as they claimed their first win of the season at Millwall.

That goal lifted Luton out of the relegation zone and ensured they will head into Saturday’s home clash with Wednesday level on points with Danny Rohl’s men, who have also claimed just one league win and that came on the opening day of the season when Plymouth Argyle were blown away as Jamal Lowe, Josh Windass and Michael Smith all found the net in a 4-0 victory against Wayne Rooney’s side.

Ahead of that game, Saturday’s matchwinner warned Wednesday his side have put a ‘line in the sand’ with their poor start to the Championship season and feel ready to push on in their bid for an immediate return to the elite.

He told BBC Sport: "It was a top shift from the team. We needed the three points. We've got off to a shaky start but we put that behind us. I can't really put a label on it but we're off the mark. We don't intend to look back now, we intend to kick on and do what we know we can do.

“It's a line in the sand and we only look forward. There's still stuff to go over (from the Millwall game) like what went well and what we could've done better. The staff here are really good at doing that.”