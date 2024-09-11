Danny Röhl deserves patience from Sheffield Wednesday owner, Dejphon Chansiri, according to former Owl, Francis Jeffers.

Wednesday burst out of the blocks this season as they continued their Championship survival form with a 4-0 hammering of Plymouth Argyle in their first game, however since then it’s been an uphill battle and they headed into the international break on a three-game losing run.

Not only are they three games without a point, they’re also three games without a goal, but Jeffers – who played for the Owls between 2007 and 2010 – thinks that he’s earned the right to be given time.

"Danny Rohl proved last year he is a top manager at this level,” Jeffers told Football League World. Keeping Sheffield Wednesday up was a great achievement and he deserves patience from the owner.

"I believe they will improve as the opening day win over Plymouth was excellent and the cup wins have been good as well. This break can come at a good time and expect the team to improve."

Wednesday are back in action this coming weekend when Queens Park Rangers visit Hillsborough, and Röhl will be desperate to see a response from his side as they return to home turf in search of three big points.

The Owls boss may have an injury issue or two to deal with after it was confirmed that Yan Valery sustained a calf problem whilst away with Tunisia, while it was also explained that Nathaniel Chalobah would be assessed once the international break had come to an end.