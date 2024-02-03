News you can trust since 1887
Big names absent from Sheffield Wednesday XI as Owls head into Huddersfield Town clash

Sheffield Wednesday have some big names missing as their XI to face Huddersfield Town is revealed.

There is no Josh Windass in the squad at all, neither is there Marvin Johnson, however there is good news over Barry Bannan as he managed to get himself sorted after hobbling off against Watford - he's in the XI.

Here's how the two teams line up:

