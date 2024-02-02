Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Star and other outlets reported throughout the window that Gregory was of interest to a handful of clubs that could offer him playing time after a run of 90 days in which he was selected for just one solitary matchday squad, with Röhl keen to move Wednesday in a fresh direction up front.

Derby County twice came in strong for the former Stoke City man in the January transfer window - including on deadline day itself - but were unable to strike a deal with the Owls understood to have demanded a high wage contribution one source close to the proposed deal described as 'unrealistic'.

Given how far he seems to be down the pecking order at Wednesday and with Röhl having made clear the free agent market will be sought for further additions to the squad, it remains to be seen whether he will be included in the club's 25-man registration list, due to be lodged with the EFL in the coming days. If left off the list, he will not be eligible to play for the Owls in a situation fate to that suffered by Marvin Johnson before a subsequent u-turn on his registration when Röhl stepped into the dugout in place of Xisco in October.

The German coach maintained throughout the window that players on the books will be treated as part of the squad regardless of their standing at the club. In theory, players can be loaned out to non-league outfits outside of the transfer window but it seems an unlikely prospect for such a senior player and given Wednesday's previous wage contribution expectations.

"Lee is here, which means he is part of our team," Röhl said on Friday. "It is not the best situation, he knows this. I had talks with him in the morning and we both have a clear picture. The important thing is that we can look at each other in the eyes and we know what we did in the last weeks and what we tried. There was a decision also between the clubs. As a manager and as a player sometimes you have to stay in a position. You cannot influence all the things that happen at a different level and that's it.