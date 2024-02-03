Barry Bannan's injury thoughts ahead of Sheffield Wednesday's huge Huddersfield Town clash
Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, was 'quietly confident' that he'd be fit to play Huddersfield Town this weekend.
The Owls face their relegation rivals at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon in a big encounter at the bottom of the table, and run the risk of falling eight points adrift of them in 21st place should they get beaten.
Wednesday aren't likely to be at full strength following a number of concerns of late, with Danny Röhl saying that there was a 'big question' on some of his players in the build-up to the tie, and Bannan is no doubt one of players that they'll have been monitoring after he came off before the end of the 0-0 draw with Watford in midweek. The man himself is hoping he'll be alright.
“I’m hoping that it was just a cramp,” he told The Star immediately after the game. “I think I know my body quite well, so I’m quietly confident that I’ll be alright for Saturday.”
Meanwhile, regarding the game itself, he said, “It’s a massive game, and it’s a difficult one now obviously because they sacked Darren - so there’s a caretaker in charge and we don’t know if he’ll change the team. It’s quite difficult for the scouting team and analysts - but we’ve been big here since Danny came in on doing what we’re doing and being the best version of Sheffield Wednesday.
"If we can do that then we’ll be confident of getting a result. It’s another tough one, there are no easy ones, but we need to concentrate on ourselves and make sure we turn up.”