Byers has signed for League One Blackpool on loan for the rest of the season, a move that effectively ends a two-and-a-half year stint at Hillsborough due to the fact his contract expires in the summer. The 27-year-old earned fan favourite status for committed performances in the middle of midfield across his three seasons and played an important role in their promotion from League One last time out.

The Star understand his move to Bloomfield Road came amid a flurry of interest from other clubs in League One, in Germany and in the Championship with Owls relegation rivals Rotherham United. Speaking in his opening media engagement as a Blackpool player, Byers spoke about 'a crazy 24 hours' leading into his switch.

That Byers became the third midfielder to leave the club so late in the January window came as a surprise to some supporters given no replacements were secured in that position. The renaissance of Liam Palmer as an effective number six and the return to fitness of Momo Diaby has swollen the options available to Röhl, who also saw John Buckley return to his parent club Blackburn Rovers and Tyreeq Bakinson move out on loan to Charlton Athletic.

Asked on the reasons for Byers' exit, Röhl described no needle between the two much-loved Wednesday figures and explained a meeting between the pair that informed the situation.

He said: "I have a good relationship with George. We had a meeting last week and were very honest with one another which was helpful for both of us. Sometimes it's also down to a decision for the player. I tried to give my players a clear picture of where they are at the moment. Sometimes it is about 'OK, I will stay and maybe fight for my position.' At the moment we have a lot of number sixes, not everybody can be playing or part of the team. I think you have a choice. I do not promise my players something (he cannot deliver). I am honest.

"George is a fantastic human, I like him and he works hard. But it was also his final decision to go with more guarantees to play than here. This is OK but it didn't mean I didn't want to keep him here. I told every player that if they were here after the window we fight together. This was the process. I wish him all the best for his future, of course."