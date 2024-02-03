While we can pontificate about where Wednesday should spend their money and which players they should point their crosshairs at during transfer windows, but sometimes it's best left to those with a little more know-how.

And in this Owls age of data-driven activity and analytics, we roped in friend to The Star, Twitter-famous analytics guru @TWFootball, to take a look at the data-friendly free agent options available to Wednesday after Danny Röhl admitted the club would explore those still on the market.

Some options are more polished than others, some would require more hours on the training ground, but all are available and a couple are players that TW believes can be really effective 'Moneyball additions' if the reality matches the research.

Using the spine of the pitch as a pointer for where he feels Wednesday could strengthen - centre-half, in the number six position and of course up top, he offered a list of 12 free agents for Wednesday to take a look at.

1 . Joshua Onomah - Midfield A former Wednesday man considered by the Owls in the summer, Onomah has been out of the game since leaving Preston in the summer. He impressed on trial with Stoke but it came to nothing. TW rates him, though he admits: "There would be a long road to get him up to speed. Would it be worth bringing him in to help with the last 10 games?" Photo Sales

2 . Edgar Ié - Defence "He won 67% of his defensive duels in an AFCON game against Nigeria just a couple of weeks ago, with a pass completion of 90%," says the stat man. He was released by Besiktas recently and is available. A one-cap Portugal international who switched his allegiance to Guinea-Bissau this year, he counts Barcelona, Lille and Feyenoord among his old clubs. Photo Sales

3 . Lucas Joao - Forward They couldn't. Could they? Joao was linked with moves of £20m as recently as the last two or three years and has a very strong scoring record in the Championship with clubs including - of course - Wednesday. "His defensive attributes may be misunderstood," said TW. "He sits in the upper third of forward rankings for tackles and interceptions in his last season at Reading (22/23)." Free having been released by Shanghai last month. Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images Photo Sales