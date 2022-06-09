But it feels as though Sheffield Wednesday are setting about doing things sensibly this summer. From the outside looking in they’re being frugal, they’re respecting their financial position and while the names they’re being linked with are not household, they seem to make sense.

League One experience is a box ticked by the two names seemingly closest to a Wednesday switch; Mallik Wilks and Ben Heneghan. Wilks will likely command a transfer fee but with Hull a motivated seller, it’s not a deal you’d think will break the bank. In terms of wages, both names will surely fit well within the Wednesday wage structure.

Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

There’s a whole lot of work to do, but it may well be that Wednesday have learned the lessons of previous play-off disappointments and that ‘throwing money at it’ is not the way they’ll go this time.

While a Championship-lite squad was assembled last season on, you’d assume, Championship-lite wages, they got close to promotion without spending a penny in transfer fees, after all. The efforts of countless clubs in the division with far tighter budgets shows what can be done.

Much has been made of Darren Moore’s perceived pulling power and connections in the game and these are factors that will be relied upon if Wednesday are indeed heading down the more ‘self-sustainable’ method of business Dejphon Chansiri has spoken about previously.

It doesn’t feel like a retraction. Chansiri has held a handful of media calls in recent months and has spoken about his desire to back Moore in the transfer market as much as he can. His passion for the club remains. It just feels as though things are being done a little differently.

Would it be exciting for Wednesday to launch into a summer of big-name transfer dealings? Of course it would and, by the way, it would provide a far more fruitful summer for the local media, too.

But speaking from a newspaper that has covered points deductions and fudged stadium sales and the slow payment of wages and potential player walk-outs, it’s encouraging to see the club heading down this road.

Chansiri has rightly taken flak from The Star for his boom-bust approach to matters in years gone by; it’s right to point out that this gentler approach to the transfer market is not only more sensible, but it can be more successful if done in the right way. And done in the right way, it should be commended.

How would that be achieved? Well that would be down to football people to carry out matters within the confides of what Chansiri and the club set out – and most importantly, doing it well.

It’s been reported on numerous occasions that Moore appears to have a firmer grip on proceedings than some of his predecessors may have. And that’s another leap in the right direction.

Throwing big bucks at ageing former Premier League stars? There has to be a better way.