Interest in Hull City forward Mallik Wilks has been stepped up and the two clubs are getting closer to reaching an agreement, with the 23-year-old believed to be keen on a move to Hillsborough having been told he was allowed to leave the Humberside club.

It is understood that Wilks will leave Hull in this transfer window as part of Shota Arveladze’s continued revamp of the Tigers squad, with the Georgian keen to refresh their forward line.

Sheffield Wednesday's attempts at signing Hull City man Mallik Wilks are gathering pace, The Star understands.

The youngster has been linked with Peterborough United and Championship outfit Birmingham City in recent weeks but The Star understands that Sheffield Wednesday is – as things stand – the most likely destination for a player who scored 19 League One goals in a title-winning Hull side the last time he played in the third tier.

Darren Moore’s Owls are on the hunt for attacking reinforcements amid the impending departure of out-of-contract Saido Berahino, with a contract decision by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing yet to be confirmed.

Wilks can play as a striker or out wide and it felt his signing could open up new tactical options for Moore, who could deploy him on the right or left of a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 system.

If any deal is to be finalised, it seems likely it will have cost Wednesday their first transfer fee in nearly two years after the club were freed from transfer restrictions ahead of this summer.

The club are on the hunt for players all over the pitch as Moore looks to put a further stamp on the squad in what is his third transfer window in the Hillsborough hotseat.