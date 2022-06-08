Midfielder Will Vaulks, who left Rotherham United for Cardiff City in 2019 amid heavy interest from Wednesday, is understood to have been contacted by the Owls over a possible free transfer switch this summer, according to a report by BBC Sheffield.

The report has since been picked up by Wales Online, who suggest Vaulks is keen to play Championship football this season, but has an appreciation for the ‘size and history’ of League One Wednesday, which ‘could play its part’ in his decision.

It is also suggested that 28-year-old Vaulks has several offers to mull over ahead of a return to pre-season.

Wales international Vaulks, a defensive midfielder, started life out at Tranmere Rovers before making the switch north to Falkirk. Rotherham picked him up in 2016 and he made 125 league appearances for the Millers before his move to Cardiff.

The talks float further question marks over the future of soon to be out of contract Owls midfield enforcer Massimo Luongo, who enjoyed his best season in a Wednesday shirt last season and as per the club’s released and retained list was offered a new deal.

There is yet to be word on any of the four players Wednesday said they have offered contracts to, the others being Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Jack Hunt and Joe Wildsmith.