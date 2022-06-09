Sheffield Wednesday forward was 'fast-tracked' as Owls celebrate new contract

The 17-year-old son of former Sheffield United forward Danny, Cadamarteri is a name gathering excitement within the Owls fanbase for his scoring record in the club’s youth ranks.

West Ham, Brentford and Manchester City were among the clubs keeping an eye on the youngster, who has impressed while spending time in first team training with Wednesday in the past few months.

Wednesday academy boss Steve Haslam, a former Owls player, said: “It’s fantastic news for us. Bailey has been with the academy for a long time and it’s been a pleasure to work with him on a daily basis and see him progress.

Sheffield Wednesday academy chief Steve Haslam.

“Last season he was a young first year scholar, he’s only just turned 17 and established himself in the 18s and scored goals, and dipped his toe in the 23s and first team training.

“We’re always keen to fast-track players and play them up the ages if we can, so he’d already played Under-18s football as an Under-16, and as the season progressed we got him involved with the 23s where he showed he was capable to step up.

“It’s a club effort now to develop him as best we can, and down to Bailey as well, he’s a very professional and dedicated person.