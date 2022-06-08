In fact the window doesn’t actually officially open until June 10. It would be nice to have a few deals wrapped up early doors though, wouldn’t it?

Wednesday have a great deal of work to do after their vast loan cohort returned to their parent clubs and Sam Hutchinson, Saido Berahino and Chey Dunkley are set to be released at the end of their contracts.

And the wait goes on when it comes to Massimo Luongo, Jack Hunt, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Joe Wildsmith, all of whom are said to have been offered new contracts.

Work is ongoing behind the scenes to bolster the squad, but what of the major stories – both in and out – to keep an eye on?

Let’s take a look.

1. It's going to be a busy time.. ..Wednesday have a lot of work to do in the coming weeks to get their squad ready for the season. But what incomings - and outgoings - should Owls fans be keeping a close eye on as the days roll on? Let's take a look..

2. Elliot Anderson - Newcastle United Wednesday are reportedly one of many in the queue for Anderson's signature. The talented Newcastle youngster played beneath his abilities last season when out at Bristol Rovers in League Two and if Eddie Howe decides not to give him a first team opportunity it's likely he'll head out to a club in the Championship - or in League One.

3. Mallik Wilks - Hull City As revealed by The Star, Hull attacker Wilks is a player well and truly on Wednesday's radar. At 23 he's a player that fits in with the mission to inject younger blood into the squad and has a proven record at League One level - his 19 league goals fired the Tigers to the title last season but one.

4. Brendan Wiredu - Colchester United A tall, athletic 22-year-old, versatile midfielder Wiredu is understood to have been stuck on a long-list of potential targets for Wednesday. He would provide depth in an area they've been short of since Lewis Wing's late January move.