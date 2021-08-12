Alex Hunt reveals Darren Moore trust after leaving Sheffield Wednesday on loan

The Star reported earlier this morning that the talented Owls youngster was a target for the Mariners as Sheffield-born manager, Paul Hurst, looks to build a side capable of promotion back into League Two, and they clearly feel that 21-year-old Hunt can help them do that.

Having already made the trip to Lincolnshire and undergone his first training session at the club, the midfield man will be hoping to try and hit the ground running if given the opportunity against Chesterfield this coming weekend as the National League gets underway.

Speaking to Grimsby’s official website, Hunt said, "My first session was brilliant, I got down here this morning met all the lads, the manager and his staff made me feel really welcome and they put a great session I really enjoyed it.

"I think I would describe myself as a player who likes to get on the ball constantly. I am always trying to make things happen going forward so this season, I am going to try and get as many goals and assists, get us trying to play out from the back and moving up the pitch. I have been in and around the first team for a few years now, I have played a few games in the Championship, trained with top-level players every day so I don't feel coming here I will have a problem fitting in with the lads and at this level.”

He also explained his ambitions for the season, saying, "My manager at Wednesday was really honest with me and I think he knows best for my development, he wants me to come here and get games, so I think coming here to a club that wants me and a manager who puts their trust and faith in me, it's the right move for right now in my career.

"My personal goals are to get as many goals and assists as possible and try and get us to the top of the table. There's no point setting your ambitions low, I want to be at the top by Christmas".