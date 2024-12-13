Barry Bannan's influence showing no signs of stopping at Sheffield Wednesday

Alan Biggs on the enduring quality and importance of Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This column doesn’t very often focus on Barry Bannan. And maybe that speaks for itself - for all the right reasons.

Chiefly, what is there left to say? And he’s also so predictable, isn’t he? Predictably, enduringly at the top of his game, that is. And comfortably the most accomplished footballer at Sheffield Wednesday, which he has been for nearly a decade. But there is something more that makes all this possible. Sheer dedication to his job, the skipper role he relishes and clear love for his club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A perfect fusion of craft and graft, allied to passion, that casts Bannan as arguably, and for some time, the best performer outside the Premier League. Which has all been said before and in various forms but is relevant again because of the way he was missed against Preston last Saturday. Which was also predictable.

A big problem in one respect but also a blessing in that Bannan, still unassailable at 35, is rarely missing, either injured or, in this case, suspended. There is no foreseeable way he can’t be offered at least a further season when his extension ends next summer.

Let’s add one more reason why. The man’s flexibility, not just athletically but in being so adjustable. He can play just in front of the back line, orchestrating moves from deep, in the middle holding things together, or up at the business end, menacing the opposition from around the edge of the area.

You’d actually want Bannan in all three roles simultaneously! Oh, and a highly influential voice in the dressing room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People say Wednesday have to find a replacement for Bannan. But how do you do that, like for like? Impossible. There are not many players you can say that about. It’s more to do with finding an alternative way to play.

Meantime, let’s enjoy Bannan and maximise having him. And it could be for a fair while yet.