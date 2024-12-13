Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says he can safely say that after 14 months in the Championship, he doesn’t look too much into bad runs.

The Owls are back in action on Saturday afternoon as they head to Oxford United in search of another three points on the road, and despite being the away side they go into the tie as favourites given that the hosts have just one win in their last 14 matches, and have lost four of their last five.

Des Buckingham’s side are currently 20th in the table heading into this weekend’s fixture, and though the stats would suggest that they are there for the taking, the Wednesday boss says that he’s learned not to take any team lightly - also commenting on how hard their opponents are working to try and turn things around.

“I think it’s always difficult to speak in the Championship about a ‘poor run’,” Röhl told The Star. “Of course you look to the results, and some might think on paper it might be easier, but I think after 14 months in this league I can say that it’s not about the league table or the run, it’s about the momentum or the story in different games.

"They try different things, they’ve played with a four and a five, with one striker and two strikers, they’ve played the same shape as their opponents - they’re trying a lot… For us, of course, we have to look to ourselves, because I don’t know exactly what they are doing. I see principles and patterns, which I’ve prepared my team for, but we have to bring our strength in. If we do our basics right in both directions then we have a chance.”

Wednesday haven’t beaten Oxford United in a league game since back in 1988, however they’ll be hoping to end that by getting their 10th away victory of 2024 at the Kassam Stadium tomorrow.