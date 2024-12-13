Oxford United have no fresh injury concerns as they play host to Sheffield Wednesday at Kassam Stadium this weekend.

The Owls take on the U’s on Saturday afternoon as they look to break a decade-long winless run away from home against their opponents, and both sides are in pretty good condition in terms of availability going into the tie.

Des Buckingham’s side didn’t pick up any new injuries in their defeat to Queens Park Rangers in midweek, and while they do still have Max Woltman, Louie Sibley and Joe Bennett out of action, there was a boost in the form of returns for Kyle Edwards and Peter Kioso.

You have to go all the way back to 1988 to find the last time that Wednesday were able to beat Oxford away from home, which was also the last time that they managed to best them in a league fixture as well. They have only met nine times since, but more often than not it is the team from Oxfordshire that has come away as the happier of the two sides.

Danny Röhl will be desperate for his side to get back to winning ways and pick up another win on the road as 2024 draws to a close, and if results go their way they could end the weekend as high as ninth should they succeed in securing a big three points against an out-of-form outfit.