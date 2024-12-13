Sheffield Wednesday have welcomed the return of one of their summer additions from a lengthy injury lay-off - though he won’t feature at Oxford United this weekend.

Polish attacker Olaf Kobacki was sidelined with a muscle issue back in October but has come through a period of rehabilitation to re-join full training with his teammates this week. The Stoke City game next weekend has been pinpointed as a potential return to contention for a place in a matchday squad.

Wednesday are in the midst of a whirlwind fixture run and despite that have only Akin Famewo out injured. The defender is in recovery from a quad issue and will return well into the new year. Kobacki’s successful return would provide more options in the Owls’ attacking stable as the busy midwinter schedule rolls on.

“We have a full house,” Wednesday boss Danny Röhl told The Star. “Olaf is back and he has been training with the team the last couple of days, this is fantastic. Tomorrow is too early but he looks really good, this is helpful for the games ahead and it is important. We have Akin, he works hard. This is not so bad in the middle of December.”

Wednesday have kept a close eye on the condition of his squad in the last few weeks and has sought to protect players from injury with squad rotation and the use of substitutions. It’s proving successful.

“It is an outcome of our squad management, we rotate and make subs and this is helpful. My medical team is so hard-working, I am very close to Rob (Lee - head of sports science) and speak with him and Antonio (Quintela - head physio) every morning about the load. They’re doing well. We have tried to be as prepared as we can in the following weeks and we should be happy at the moment that we do not have so many injuries.”