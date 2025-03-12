All eyes will be on Hillsborough this Sunday as Sheffield Wednesday host Sheffield United in what looks set to be a huge Steel City derby. Danny Röhl’s side harbour hope of a late play-off push after two straight wins while the Blades know victory in their rivals’ backyard will help them take another big step towards automatic promotion.
Both sides were in midweek action on Tuesday, with United drawing at home to Bristol City while Wednesday came from 2-0 down to win at Norwich - and notably, key players from either side escaped a 10th booking and subsequent ban. But Röhl and Wilder both have a number of injury issues to manage going into derby day.
United had a few key absences on Tuesday evening while fresh concerns emerged over the fitness of Wednesday captain Barry Bannan. And ahead of Sunday’s meeting at Hillsborough, The Star has the latest injury news from both sides.