2 . Röhl on Armstrong (March 8):

“Stuey tried, but he stopped the training yesterday. For him it looks bad, really bad now. Maybe three or four weeks out and it is not easy for him. When we look to his history you see he did not have a pre-season with us, in game minutes we have tried to manage him but yesterday we had another set back. It’s a pity because we were hoping to have him here with us today.” Photo: Steve Ellis