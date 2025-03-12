Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United early injury and team news with 8 out and 4 doubts for derby clash

Sheffield Wednesday host Sheffield United in a massive Steel City derby on Sunday.

All eyes will be on Hillsborough this Sunday as Sheffield Wednesday host Sheffield United in what looks set to be a huge Steel City derby. Danny Röhl’s side harbour hope of a late play-off push after two straight wins while the Blades know victory in their rivals’ backyard will help them take another big step towards automatic promotion.

Both sides were in midweek action on Tuesday, with United drawing at home to Bristol City while Wednesday came from 2-0 down to win at Norwich - and notably, key players from either side escaped a 10th booking and subsequent ban. But Röhl and Wilder both have a number of injury issues to manage going into derby day.

United had a few key absences on Tuesday evening while fresh concerns emerged over the fitness of Wednesday captain Barry Bannan. And ahead of Sunday’s meeting at Hillsborough, The Star has the latest injury news from both sides.

Röhl confirmed last weekend he will be without January signing Armstrong for around a month due to a calf injury. A massive blow for Wednesday.

1. Stuart Armstrong - out

Röhl confirmed last weekend he will be without January signing Armstrong for around a month due to a calf injury. A massive blow for Wednesday.

“Stuey tried, but he stopped the training yesterday. For him it looks bad, really bad now. Maybe three or four weeks out and it is not easy for him. When we look to his history you see he did not have a pre-season with us, in game minutes we have tried to manage him but yesterday we had another set back. It’s a pity because we were hoping to have him here with us today.”

Facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining an injury during the recent defeat to West Brom.

3. Di’Shon Bernard - out

Facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining an injury during the recent defeat to West Brom.

“It’s a hard one, Dish is out of the season now, a big injury, it looks like six months so a big one. Tomorrow he will have a surgery. It’s very hard and also very sad but I think I said this straight after the game, I did not have a good feeling. I cross my fingers for a good surgery tomorrow and then a good recovery. It’s not easy to take but we will help him come back stronger.”

