It’s a football club that should be accompanied with a health warning, that’s aptitude for overcoming the dreadful is a trademark. Because to borrow a word of a theme this week, they were just a wee bit honking in that first half. But now, now they came back yet again, now they claimed another three points on the road.. who cares?

It’s nothing if not entertaining. It’s unfathomable. It’s remarkable how often this lot just go back to the well again and again. They stepped up and they proved the half-time commentary wrong. They went within a few of ‘those places’ again. They couldn’t could they?

From 2-0 down, Sheffield Wednesday won 3-2 at Norwich City. Roll on Sunday. Here are our ratings from another barmy couple of hours with the barmiest football club in the country.

1 . James Beadle - 6 Called into action early and was out smartly to deny Marcondes. Has to do better for Sainz's opener - not alone on that front. Distribution improved as the game went on and he made a couple of decent claims. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Pol Valentin - 6 Booked early doors for a pull-back on Sainz and in truth he had a bloody tough first half against his countryman. Once he started pinning things in the other direction he recovered a decent showing and played a part in some dangerous attacks. Braver in his defending second half, too. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Michael Ihiekwe - 7 Found himself in no man's land for the opener. Made some important headed interventions and got better and better. Directed his header past Reyes for his first goal since April last year and a 2-2 draw with.. Norwich City. Yellow carded for an ugly one. | UGC Photo Sales