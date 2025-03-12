Sheffield United injury state of play ahead of Sheffield Wednesday amid Vini Souza, Tyrese Campbell concern

Sheffield United are keeping their fingers crossed that Brazilian battler Vini Souza will be fit for Sunday’s derby clash against rivals Wednesday at Hillsborough. The Blades are waiting for another scan on the midfielder’s injured hamstring, the issue keeping him out of last night’s dramatic draw with Bristol City at Bramall Lane.

Souza, one of United’s leading lights this season as they look to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, limped off at half-time of Saturday’s victory over Preston North End with some hamstring fatigue and boss Chris Wilder had initially suggested he would be fine for the visit of Liam Manning’s side.

But his absence from the teamsheet provoked understandable anxiety amongst the Blades fanbase ahead of the clash with Wednesday, who fought back from 2-0 down at Norwich City last night to register an impressive 3-2 victory at Carrow Road.

Fellow midfielder Tom Davies has already been ruled out while Tom Cannon was another notable absentee from the teamsheet against the Robins, having arrived at Bramall Lane in a big-money deal in the winter window. “Tom will be okay,” Wilder said.

“He got another whack on his ankle on Saturday so he wasn't in a position to be involved tonight but we feel he'll be okay for Sunday. We're just waiting on Vini, waiting on another scan on that. Fingers crossed he'll be okay for the weekend.”

Tyrese Campbell, who scored the winner in the first meeting between the two Sheffield sides back in November and scored his third in three games to give the Blades the lead against City before Mark Sykes’ 90th-minute equaliser, sparked another injury concern when he was replaced in the second half after going down for treatment. But Wilder said: "It's just a contact injury, foot on foot I think it was. He'll be okay, no problem.”

Wilder refutes suggestion he was protectng Ahmedhodzic from suspension

Another player who will be free to face the Owls is defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, who started on the bench against the Robins and only came on when Rob Holding, who impressed on his first senior start for almost 18 months, cramped up later on.

The Bosnian defender went into the game with nine bookings to his name and knowing that another against City would rule him out of the Hillsborough derby. But he came through unscathed and the 10-booking threshold has now passed, although Wilder insisted that was not the reason he was omitted from the starting line-up.

"I said in my interview to Sky, that I wasn't protecting anything for Sunday with Anel,” Wilder said. “Anel had an issue, Gus had an issue, Vini had an issue. But off the back of that it's still a strong enough game to win a game of football. Rob will be okay off the back of playing 60 minutes but it's a quick turnaround, recovery rest and into Sunday."

Wednesday also had a disciplinary concern of their own with Shea Charles - who was a player of interest for the Blades in January as they sought midfield reinforcements - going into the Norwich game with nine bookings to his name. He was withdrawn at half-time at 2-0 down and will be available to face United on Sunday afternoon.