Sheffield United player ratings v Bristol City

Sheffield United squandered the chance to pile the pressure on title rivals Leeds United tonight as a late, late Bristol City equaliser earned them a deserved point at Bramall Lane. Another goal from top scorer Tyrese Campbell moved the Blades top of the in-play table and three points clear of Leeds, before sub Mark Sykes struck late on.

The Blades struggled to get into any sort of rhythm for most of the first half but Max O’Leary in the City goal was still the busiest of the two goalkeepers, with saves from Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Campbell and Harrison Burrows keeping the scoreline level. At the other end his opposite number Michael Cooper made one of the saves of the season to keep out Sinclair Armstrong’s close-range header that looked an absolute certainty to put the Robins ahead.

United began the second half with more impetus and eventually went ahead when Campbell netted his third in as many games, after subs Gus Hamer and Rhian Brewster had combined to send him clear on goal. Campbell had earlier flashed an effort just wide of O’Leary’s goal before making way after some medical attention, with Unitedites hoping the issue isn’t serious ahead of Sunday’s derby against rivals Wednesday.

The Blades couldn’t gain any control of the ball late on to see out the game comfortably and City continued to pile on the pressure, which eventually paid dividends when Sykes wriggled free in the box and smashed past Cooper. There was still time for an almighty melee involving players from both sides and two big penalty shouts for the Blades, whose players appeared to feel they had been robbed of the chance to snatch a late winner from the spot.

The result still sees United top the table but their late slip is especially disappointing on an evening when Burnley also dropped points at home to West Brom. Here’s how we rated the Blades players at Bramall Lane...

Michael Cooper 7

The former Plymouth man has made some outrageous saves since signing for the Blades but made his best one yet here to deny Armstrong a certain opener for the visitors, anticipating the header from a few yards out before getting down quickly and hooking the ball away right on the goalline.

It should have been a wake-up call for United but if it was, they didn’t heed it and the mood as the Blades trudged off at the break was more of apathy than anticipation. But they eventually got the lead and Cooper will have been the most relieved man in the stadium when he uncharacteristically let a cross slip under him but Seriki was on hand to boot it clear. Had little chance with the equaliser

Returned at right-back after his appearance off the bench at the weekend but had a rather shaky start, surviving two decent penalty appeals which left City fans and players convinced that they should be awarded a spot-kick. Should have had an assist when he picked out Rak-Sakyi in space and looked dangerous when he got the chance to spread his legs but that wasn’t often enough from a Blades perspective

Rob Holding 8

Made his first senior start in 533 days with Ahmedhodzic left on the bench - probably with Sunday’s derby in mind as he walks the nine-bookings tightrope - and a couple of times in the first half his experience shone through as he anticipated brilliantly where the pass was going to go and was in the right place to cut it out with the minimum of fuss.

Had a great battle with the physical Armstrong and when defenders with fewer miles on the clock may have been bullied, Holding more than held his own and it was a full debut he can be very pleased with as he helped protect Cooper with a proper, old-fashioned centre-half display of heading and kicking everything that came his way. Replaced late on by Ahmedhodzic

Briefly got the crowd going in the second half with a typical Robinson challenge on Yu, fully-committed and getting the whole of the ball and just a bit of the City man to leave him sprawled out for treatment. Some huge blocks but then couldn’t do enough to prevent Sykes scoring the equaliser after United failed to see out the game. Booked for his part in a late melee with Dickie after Burrows’ good penalty shout late on was waved away

Kept his place at left-back and forced O’Leary into a smart stop when he let fly on his left peg following some nice link up with Brereton Diaz and O’Hare, but the visiting ‘keeper was alert to push it round his post well.

Had a tough time against Yu on occasion as the lively City man looked to go on the outside and City continued to offer a threat down their right even after Yu went off, with Burrows struggling at times to stem the tide of crosses into the Blades box. Had very good looking appeals for a late, late penalty waved away after Pring barged him over from behind with a handful of his shirt for good measure

Hamza Choudhury 5

Returned to his more natural central midfield position with Seriki coming in at right-back but he played too deep early on and that left gaping gaps in the middle of the park for City to exploit as they made a composed start to the game. Grew into the game a little but was often the deepest player in a red and white shirt which left Peck a bit exposed in the middle against City’s technically impressive midfielders

Sydie Peck 6

Excellent last time out against Preston but couldn’t hit those heights again in the first half, the midfielder looking frustrated with himself as one simple pass went astray and surrendered possession in a dangerous area for the visitors.

He and Choudhury were often too disconnected but to Peck’s credit he didn’t hide or go under and was more involved second half, his number of touches still right up there and with one of the full-blooded challenges that have become his trademark drawing a roar of appreciation from the Lane crowd. Did well late on to keep his head and not dive in as Wells looked to beat him

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi 5

Recalled down the right and almost justified the call with the opening goal as he pressed high and won the ball back in a dangerous position before dropping a shoulder to beat his man and then looking to poke past O’Leary, the City goalkeeper denying him from a tight angle.

Then had an even better chance later in the half when Seriki picked him out but the Palace loanee’s control let him down as the ball bounced off his knee and delayed the shot, with Dickie swooping in in the nick of time for City and booting it clear.

Before the game you’d have imagined the prospect of facing Rak-Sakyi and Seriki being a difficult one for City left-back Roberts but neither had the opportunity to cause too much damage as United couldn’t get going for much of the first half. One moment in the second summed up his evening as he miscontrolled the ball but somehow had a chance to run past Vyner, but instead his touch was too heavy and went out of play. Replaced by Hamer

Callum O’Hare 6

A typically-busy performance in the No.10 role and unfortunate not to pick up another assist in the first half when he cleverly hooked the ball on for Campbell, whose effort was saved well by O’Leary. Linked up nicely with Seriki in the second half to fashion a crossing chance but couldn’t quite put his stamp on the game before he was replaced by Brewster

Ben Brereton Diaz 6

More involved from a defensive point of view than an attacking one from the start of the game and that summed it up pretty well from a Blades perspective. He had a couple of sights of goal but either his touch let him down or he made the wrong decision and saw his shot snuffed out by a wall of City defenders.

Tyrese Campbell 7

Went into the game looking for his third goal in three appearances and almost got it in the first half when he raced clear and controlled O’Hare’s hooked pass well before O’Leary tipped his well-struck effort into the side netting. Went close again moments into the second half as his shot flew just wide of O’Leary’s left-hand post and again later on from Seriki’s cross, before he eventually got his goal with a calm finish from Brewster’s pass.

Made way later on for Moore after going down to receive some brief treatment, but he didn’t look in too much discomfort as he walked off with United’s medical staff and Unitedites will hope he is fit to keep his place for Sunday’s derby as he looks to keep another red-hot scoring streak going

Subs: Gus Hamer

Came on for Rak-Sakyi and almost had an instant impact as he won the ball back and helped fashion a chance for Brewster, and typically had a hand in United’s opener

Replaced O’Hare at the same time as Hamer was introduced and almost broke the deadlock from Campbell’s cross but Vyner got just enough on the ball to deflect it just wide of his own goal. Then helped United get the breakthrough at last soon after as his clever first-time pass sent Campbell free to break the deadlock at last. Also used: Moore, Ahmedhodzic, McCallum