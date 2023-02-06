Wrexham looking to cause another FA Cup shock by beating Blades and setting up meeting with Tottenham Hotspur

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson has warned Sheffield United that his side will “thrive” on the atmosphere of Bramall Lane when they travel north for their FA Cup fourth-round replay tomorrow evening.

The non-league promotion-hopefuls were just minutes away from another FA Cup shock this season when, after beating Coventry in the third round, they led United 3-2 at the Racecourse Ground as the clock ticked beyond 90 minutes.

John Egan’s injury-time equaliser earned United a replay at Bramall Lane, with the winners facing Tottenham Hotspur in the next round at home.

“It has been a very rapid progression on and off the pitch and the club is ambitious,” boss Parkinson said.

“It is important we don’t get carried away because we have got a huge challenge ahead of us from now until the end of the season, but I feel we are equipped to tackle it full on.

“Everybody knows the focus is promotion and it is an exciting title challenge, but we have gone into the cup games saying it is a break from the league and let’s enjoy the occasions.

“We are going to Bramall Lane looking to thrive on the atmosphere and I’m sure we will.”

Wrexham will be without new signing Eoghan O’Connell who is ineligible, while Reece Hall-Johnson is out injured and Callum McFadzean, the former Blade, is doubtful with a knock.

“The cup is just a bonus, helping raise the profile of the club and players,” Parkinson added.

“I think a lot of players have shown they can live in that company and now the challenge is for them to show they have the consistency to do it not just in one-off games.

“It was a great first game. Obviously we would have loved to have got through at the first time of asking but there is another chance for us. It’s a great opportunity to play at a terrific stadium and test ourselves again.

“The lads haven’t spoken about it but it is a great draw and we will do everything we can to try to get to that stage.”

