Key Blades men issue rallying call to United fans ahead of Wrexham clash

Sheffield United fans have been reminded of their importance to the FA Cup cause ahead of tomorrow night’s fourth-round replay against Wrexham at Bramall Lane.

The National League promotion-chasers are expected to bring around 5,000 fans to South Yorkshire for the replay as they look to book a fairytale fifth-round tie against Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur at home.

Standing in their way are United, who upset the script at the Racecourse Ground thanks to John Egan’s injury-time equaliser and will look to frustrate Wrexham’s Hollywood storyline once more on Tuesday evening.

“It’s very rare that teams will come to Bramall Lane and be louder than our fans,” said striker Oli McBurnie.

“The fans are always good with us at home, always, and we’d appreciate tomorrow if they come and drown out the Wrexham fans.”

It has not yet been confirmed if Ryan Reynolds, the movie star and co-owner of Wrexham who attended the first game against United will be in attendance at Bramall Lane. But the Welsh club will be represented by thousands of passionate fans who, if the initial clash a week and a half ago is anything to go by, will be intent on making one hell of a racket to cheer on their heroes.

“The atmosphere’s going to be good,” said Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom. “We want to get as many Blades fans in there as we can and the challenge will be to be noisier than them.

