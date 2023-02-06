News you can trust since 1887
Tommy Doyle, Ciaran Clark, George Baldock: Sheffield United injury update ahead of Wrexham clash

Boss issues injury update on several key injured Blades

By Danny Hall
12 hours ago

Tommy Doyle will miss Sheffield United's FA Cup replay with Wrexham tomorrow night, boss Paul Heckingbottom has suggested, although Newcastle United loanee Ciaran Clark may get some minutes against the National League promotion-chasers tomorrow night.

Doyle, the Manchester City loanee, missed Saturday's trip to Rotherham United with a calf issue and is expected to miss out against Phil Parkinson's side.

The youngster and George Baldock have both started running on the grass again but Doyle is set to undergo another training session on Tuesday with a view to potentially involving him in this weekend's squad to face Swansea, if he responds well.

"No, probably not," admitted Heckingbottom when asked if Doyle had a chance of facing Wrexham. "Anyone with any doubts will probably not feature in this game.

"He's been out running on the grass with George so it's not a problem with fitness in terms of coming back and reoccurring, it's just him being over this little calf issue. If he misses tomorrow, he'll do something in terms of training instead."

Clark has been missing since the draw at QPR after damaging a hamstring in that game.

"He's only trained from the back end of last week, so he's had three sessions," Heckingbottom added.

"If we get the chance to get him some minutes, we will do it. But not 90, that'd be foolish and risking more than we potentially gain."

Heckingbottom revealed John Fleck has also returned to training after his absence with a leg issue.

Paul HeckingbottomGeorge BaldockNewcastle United