Blades boss refuses fan theory that his side have not reached same heights since before World Cup break

Paul Heckingbottom has refuted suggestions that his Sheffield United side have not performed as well since the World Cup break as they did before it.

United have played 10 games since the season restart and won seven times, drawing the other three. What was a two-point lead over third-place when the games were paused is now 10, with United also enjoying a vastly-superior goal difference to Middlesbrough and also having a game in hand.

That form contrasts sharply from the 11 games in the last mini-block of fixtures between international breaks, which saw Heckingbottom’s men fail to win seven. But despite the marked difference, and progress, a section of Unitedites have been vocal in their belief that their side have not been as impressive since the Championship season resumed - a theory that was presented to Heckingbottom ahead of tomorrow night’s FA Cup replay against Wrexham at Bramall Lane.

“I keep hearing this,” the United manager admitted. “How can you go unbeaten so long? It winds me up and makes me laugh. I get it to a certain degree, but [I don’t agree] at all. Results always dictate it.

“On Saturday [at Rotherham] we were composed with the ball and excellent without it, limited a team that has lots of attempts to virtually nothing. We’ve been brilliant in other games for 60 minutes, only scored one and could have had dozens and seen the game out, defended very well and get criticised.

“It comes with the territory, it’s what football is, but we focus on what we’re doing right and where we want to be better. To always look for that perfect performance.

“We watch the games, I see virtually every Championship game, and I know what the boys are doing well and where they need to be better.”

Asked if that was a by-product of United’s league status and the expectation that brings, Heckingbottom agreed but added: “That’s a dangerous thing. We know how hard we’ve had to work to get there.

“We know how tough it is for teams to get wins and points and be consistent in this league, in any season. It’s so hard to do that and that’s been one of our strengths this season.”

