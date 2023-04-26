Paul Heckingbottom has revealed the “anger and frustration” that has fuelled Sheffield United’s promotion push this season after the Blades booked their place in the Premier League with victory over West Bromwich Albion this evening.

United fell just short of reaching the play-off final last season after a remarkable run of form since Heckingbottom’s appointment, losing on penalties in the semi-final to eventual winners Nottingham Forest, with another season in the Championship resulting in more cuts to the resources available to Heckingbottom in the summer.

But United regrouped to seal automatic promotion back to the top flight after two years away, with goals from Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic sealing victory over the play-off chasing Baggies.

“I feel lucky to have worked here before,” said Heckingbottom, who stepped up to take caretaker charge of United during their relegation season from the Premier League after Chris Wilder’s departure.

“When you do that, you’re getting to know everyone and become a part of what’s already here. Undoubtedly you feel more responsibility when you step up to take it and I was so angry and disappointed last season.

“I wanted to use that, and I don’t think it’ll ever go. We’ve had 18 or 19 months at it and sustained it for that period of time, so no-one deserves it more than the players.

“For us, it was just about promotion. We were very determined internally because this is what we’ve been after all season.

“A big bulk of our squad were winners and I felt last season was a great chance. I knew things might get tougher behind the scenes but that was always the intention; to be as good as we could be.”

