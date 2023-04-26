Fitting goal, had crowd on feet: Sheffield United player ratings gallery in promotion-sealing West Brom win

2 . Wes Foderingham 7

Made a superb stop from Grant's effort from a well-worked free-kick routine and then did even better to stop the follow up - the flag was up for offside so the second wouldn't have counted but he wasn't to know that and excelled to keep it out. Otherwise not really troubled but what he had to do, he did it with the minimum of fuss. Photo: Darren Staples