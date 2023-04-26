Fitting goal, had crowd on feet: Sheffield United player ratings gallery in promotion-sealing West Brom win

And now you're gonna believe us... the Blades are going up.
Here's how we rated the Blades' players on the night...
1. The Blades are going up
Anel Ahmedhodzic of Sheffield United celebrates scoring the second goal: Simon Bellis / Sportimage Photo: Simon Bellis
2. Wes Foderingham 7
Made a superb stop from Grant's effort from a well-worked free-kick routine and then did even better to stop the follow up - the flag was up for offside so the second wouldn't have counted but he wasn't to know that and excelled to keep it out. Otherwise not really troubled but what he had to do, he did it with the minimum of fuss. Photo: Darren Staples
3. George Baldock 8
Almost had Bramall Lane on its feet moments into the second half when he took advantage of a poor touch from Townsend and drove into the arena, but Palmer palmed away his cross. At his furious best second half as he beat two men in the second half and was fouled about 12 times in the process but didn't win a free-kick - just the adulation of the Blades crowd. Claimed an assist for Ahmedhodzic's goal for good measure too Photo: George Wood
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 8
In the right place at the right time to poke Baldock's volley into the roof of the net to really start the promotion party. What a signing he has been and what a first real season in English football it has been Photo: George Wood