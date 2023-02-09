Dozy Mmobuosi has broken his silence amid his bid for control of Sheffield United

Dozy Mmobuosi has appealed for help and support from Sheffield United’s supporters once his takeover of the Premier League-chasing side has been completed, insisting: “I am an individual you can count upon.”

Mmobuosi was recently revealed to be United’s would-be new owner after having a bid accepted last year by Prince Abdullah, believed to be worth in the region of £90m.

The Nigerian national owns a string of businesses but has long held the ambition to become involved in football - a dream he believes is close, with his bid for control of Bramall Lane currently in the process of being approved by the English Football League.

“I’m now a fan of this club,” Mmobuosi, speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel, insisted. “I said to my wife a couple of years ago: ‘Maybe one day, when I get involved in soccer, I’m only going to support the club I eventually get to own.’

“I’ve never supported any club. The only team I’ve ever supported is the Super Eagles, my national team. For the fans, what I want to say to you guys, I love the city of Sheffield and I’m looking forward to coming to drink Guinness there with you guys.

“It’s not going to be an easy journey but I need your help and support, for us to do this together. I am an individual you can count on. Don’t see me as a Nigerian or an African, see me as a human being who is here to work with you. I believe we are not going to disappoint. Myself and my team and those who manage the club.”

Asked about his plans to keep hold of star men including Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye, Mmobuosi added: “Playing at Championship level is good but the Premiership is different. I’m going to be as brutally honest as possible.

“Those players are fantastic but they need all the support. Definitely we are going to look for more players to provide more support so we can score the goals and defend as much as we can.”