Would-be Blades owner has plans to make United “world class” when takeover completes

Prospective owner Dozy Mmobuosi has outlined his plans to make Sheffield United “world class” after revealing his confidence that his takeover of the Blades will be completed.

The Nigerian businessman today broke his silence on his bid for the Blades, telling Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel that it began with a pint of Guinness in a Sheffield pub last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His offer, believed to be around £90m, for United has since been accepted by current owner Prince Abdullah and explaining his reasons behind wanting to buy United, Mmobuosi said: “For me it’s even beyond football for Sheffield. When I go back to that pint of Guinness in the pub, the energy of the city is underutilized.

“I understand how to work with disenfranchised people and I don’t feel the city is where it should be. What I bring to the table is my experience in business. I’m a very pragmatic businessman, I will not overpromise but I want to work with the fans and the good people of Sheffield to build from where Prince Abdullah is going to stop, hopefully.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s done a very great job. The idea for me, short-term ... definitely you’re going to see a lot of development at the current level. Training ground, fan experience, the hotel. The ground, we’re going to invest there. I’m going to be practical and I’m open to the best advice.

“I have the best advisors around me, I want to make that club a world-class club with the help of every professional around me. Long-term, nothing stops the fans from participating in ownership at some point.