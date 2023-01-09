Ollie Norwood, the Sheffield United star, has admitted last season’s play-off heartbreak is fuelling his teammates to go one better this time around, admitting: “It still hurts.”

Norwood was a member of the Blades squad who gatecrashed the play-offs with a remarkable run of form under new boss Paul Heckingbottom, and were a penalty shootout away from reaching the final at Wembley.

But they were edged out on spotkicks by eventual promotion winners Nottingham Forest, ensuring their miserable record in play-off combat continued. Norwood and Co. are making a good fist of ensuring that United, as the terrace chant goes, won’t be going to Wembley this season, entering this weekend’s Bramall Lane clash with Stoke City second in the Championship standings and essentially 10 points clear of third-placed Blackburn.

“Sometimes football kicks you where it hurts,” Norwood said of last season’s agony in The Telegraph. “The best thing to do was get away with the family straight away. You put a brave face on but you dwell on it.

“On my first running session back I said to myself: ‘I’m not going through that again.’ On that first day, the lads cracked on straight away and I think there is a different feel, a determination to get promoted.

“Even if nobody is saying it, they are thinking. It would put last season to bed as it still hurts. It was probably the worst feeling in football ever.”

Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Norwood is closing in on his 200th appearance in all competitions for the Blades and has been one of their most consistent players this season, impressing at the base of midfield both offensively and defensively.

The 31-year-old recently discussed the prospect of playing until he is 40 but is awaiting a contract offer from the Blades for his remarkable Bramall Lane story to continue. He is scheduled to become a free agent in the summer as things stand, but has made no secret of his desire to remain in South Yorkshire.

“I'm loving football at the minute,” he said recently. “I'm still learning and there's plenty more to come I think, hopefully many more years. But we'll see where we end up.”