Paul Heckingbottom has suggested the “process” of terminating Reda Khadra’s loan deal has begun, as the Brighton winger edges closer to the exit door at Sheffield United.

The 21-year-old has endured a frustrating six months at Bramall Lane after failing to break into Heckingbottom’s side, and hardly making any impact when he was handed an opportunity.

A late winner at Swansea earlier in the season remains the highlight of his Bramall Lane career, which is now edging towards an early conclusion.Birmingham City have been linked with taking Khadra on loan, while German club Schalke have been credited with an interest in the national media this morning.

And, speaking after United’s FA Cup win at Millwall on Saturday afternoon, Heckingbottom was asked if there was an update on Khadra’s situation.

“What, if he’s going anywhere? No,” he replied.

On whether he was still a Blades player, Heckingbottom added: “No, I think it might be sorted. We’ve sort of started that process. I couldn’t tell you anything else.

“I’ve been down here preparing for this [Millwall game]. I couldn’t tell you anything else.

Reda Khadra of Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“I’ve had my chats with Reda and Brighton and things but I’m not sure what stage it’s at so I wouldn’t want to say something and then be proved wrong.”

Khadra made only four starts for the Blades after arriving on loan, to some fanfare, in the summer.