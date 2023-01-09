Hollywood actor and Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has fired the opening shot in the war of words with Sheffield United, in a light-hearted tweet likening his side’s FA Cup fourth-round opponents as “Goliath” and descibing them as “the enemy” who “must be stopped”.

United’s reward for beating Championship rivals Millwall at The Den was another away tie at the National League promotion chasers, who are owned by McElhenney and his fellow Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds and beat Coventry City in the third-round.

United’s trip to the Racecourse Ground will be played between Friday January 27 and Monday January 30, with TV likely to consider it amongst their selections considering the Hollywood angle and, with United second in the Championship, potential for an upset.

And McElhenney had his say on the draw, posting on social media: “I visited Sheffield last summer! The town was beautiful and the people couldn’t be more welcoming.

“They of course are the enemy now and their tyrannical reign through the Championship must be stopped a la Goliath. But lovely people.”

The owners’ takeover of Wrexham in 2020 was charted in the documentary Welcome to Wrexham, with the Blades clash potentially featuring in season two. “I’m completely and totally speechless,” Reynolds tweeted after his side’s victory over Coventry. “What a club. What a town. What a win. Wrexham forever.”

Fans of Wrexham celebrate during the FA Cup win over Coventry City (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

McElhenney is best known for creating and starring in the comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia while Reynolds is one of Hollywood’s most recognisable actors, starring as the title character in the Deadpool franchise.

