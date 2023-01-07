Paul Heckingbottom's "delighted" verdict as Sheffield United beat Millwall in FA Cup

Paul Heckingbottom admitted he was "delighted" with Sheffield United's performance as they beat Championship rivals Millwall to book their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Blades were good value for their win, limiting the hosts to one real shot on target and seizing control through first-half goals from striker Daniel Jebbison and defender Jayden Bogle.

Although United had chances to extend their lead, substitute Billy Sharp seeing a shot cleared off the line and Enda Stevens having what looked a very good penalty shout turned down after being barged over in the box, they limited a Millwall side who are always dangerous on their own turf to very little, goalkeeper Adam Davies keeping a deserved clean sheet on a rare start in place of the rested Wes Foderingham.

Heckingbottom, who made six changes to his side, said: "I'm delighted with that. We've been doing our bit; we had a definite penalty, Jayden got in behind and Bill had one cleared off the line.

"It was good. To limit MIllwall to one shot on target is an achievement in itself. Their style of play generates chances and opportunities on goal. I thought from first minute to last, with and without the ball, we were very good.

"We've got some players to come back which I'm looking forward to.

Sheffield United won 2-0 at Millwall this afternoon: Warren Little/Getty Images