A 2-1 victory over West Brom last night took Boro back in front of United and into sixth place in the Championship table however a win for the Blades against Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane will see Wilder’s old boys reclaim a play-off spot.

It’s one of many potentially riveting stories that this incredible division throws up but there is still a very long way to go and Wilder wasn’t going to bite when the prospect of a Blades v Boro battle was brought up by Sky Sports presenter David Prutton following the match at the Riverside.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder (left) and West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce on the sidelines during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium. Pcture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

"It’s all just noise and nonsense, thrown up by you lot and the media,” said Wilder. “We’re just getting on with the job and not worrying about anything else.”

When United and Boro met at the Riverside earlier in the season it brought a 2-0 win for the home side, though since then both teams have new managers and form has changed considerable.

Middlesbrough’s victory was their seventh in a row at home but it’ll be at Bramall Lane when the two sides clash next on Tuesday March 8, a rescheduled fixture that was postponed during the festive period due to Covid.

Wilder said: “We are proud of our record here, we have worked hard to get these wins, they haven’t come easy, but we want to keep it going.

“It is important this place is a tough place to get a result until the end of the season.