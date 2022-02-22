Morgan Gibbs-White's huge claim highlights Sheffield United's growing confidence ahead of Blackburn Rovers test

That’s evidenced by forward Morgan Gibbs-White insisting that the Blades are the “most feared team in the league right now”.

United top the Championship form table with four wins and a draw from their last six games, and have tasted victory in eight of Heckingbottom’s 12 league matches in charge to climb into the play-off places.

It is certainly some turnaround from the early days of the season, with United languishing in the wrong half of the table when Heckingbottom succeed Slavisa Jokanović at the helm.

Returning to familiar methods, evolution rather than revolution, have seen players previously written off by fans rediscover something close to their best form, and Gibbs-White – with seven goals and five assists from a deeper role – could play as big a part as anyone between now and the end of the season if United are to complete what previously seemed an unlikely return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

“It’s really tight up there, but we’re taking it game by game and trying to pick up as many points as we can,” Gibbs-White said ahead of Wednesday night’s clash with Blackburn, who travel to Bramall Lane third in the table but only four points ahead of the Blades.

“We know what our goal is, to get promoted, but it’s about who wants it more. We have the hunger in the squad.

Morgan Gibbs-White (left) of Sheffield United celebrates scoring against Swansea City: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“There are games left right and centre so we’ve got to be prepared and recover well. Hopefully we can pick up as many points as possible and just focus on ourselves, because that’s when it can get complacent; when you don’t.”

“Blackburn will be a good test for us and where we’re at,” the Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee added.