Sheffield United's game against Middlesbrough OFF after Covid-19 "decimates" Boro

The decision was taken despite the English Football League telling Boro earlier that the fixture must go ahead, despite a number of their staff and players testing positive for Covid-19.

That left Boro boss Chris Wilder, formerly of United, fuming after admitting coronavirus had “decimated” his squad.

But the decision was announced on the eve of the game that it would be postponed after all – the fourth United game in a matter of weeks to fall victim to the same circumstances.

The gates will remain locked at Bramall Lane on New Year's Day after Sheffield United's clash with Middlesbrough became their fourth game to be postponed in recent weeks (Photo by Ben Early - AMA/Getty Images)

"We are disappointed to announce that our New Year’s Day game at Sheffield United has been postponed,” a Boro statement read.

"Our first team squad has been decimated by positive tests for COVID-19, and it has left us in an impossible situation regarding available players.

“It’s with disappointment that we had to take the step of requesting a postponement, particularly given the fact that the measures we have been taking since the start of the pandemic have ensured we have been able to fulfil all of our previous fixtures.

“We would like to thank our supporters as well as the EFL and Sheffield United for their understanding and co-operation.