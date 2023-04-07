News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
1 hour ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
2 hours ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
2 hours ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
4 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
5 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire

Wigan boss’s verdict on Sheffield United quality after defeat at Bramall Lane

Wigan’s troubles deepen after defeat at Bramall Lane left them eight points adrift

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 7th Apr 2023, 17:52 BST

Shaun Maloney paid tribute to Sheffield United’s quality after their 1-0 victory over Wigan this afternoon continued their push for the Premier League - and worsened his own side’s relegation fears.

United were good value for their 1-0 victory, seeing a number of good chances to extend their lead go begging after Iliman Ndiaye’s early goal had put them ahead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blades boss explains Lowe absence and Sharp decision in Wigan win

Most Popular

Wigan went closest when Thelo Aasgaard saw a header well tipped over by Wes Foderingham but that was as close as they came to hurting United, despite a number of half-chances that boss Maloney was frustrated to see squandered.

Asked if the afternoon was as difficult as he had expected, Maloney admitted: “It was, particularly, the first 10 minutes. They put us under a lot of pressure and we were disappointed to concede early but I was happy with how we played after that.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Magician’, ‘Frustration’ - United player ratings v Wigan including rare 9/10

“The players gave me absolutely everything again. We had the chances we wanted to create in the second half but we didn’t take them and that’s maybe the difference between this week and QPR.

“I asked the players to play under big pressure, we knew Sheffield United would put that on us and at times we played through that. We had to defend and when we created the chances, it’s about how clinical we were and Sheffield United were better than us at that today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United star up against Boro, Coventry men for prestigious award

“In the last five or 10 minutes Sheffield United were very good, keeping possession and seeing out the game. At this stage it’s about being clinical.

“I prepared to win the game. They’re a good side with talented players and a really good squad. They have players who can beat you one-on-one and we knew they’d have chances but I felt we could win and parts of our performance showed that. We’re getting to the crux of the season and there’s that tension, because now we’re at the point where things are decided.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Concern for ex-Blades striker’s “potentially life-changing” condition

Bramall LanePremier LeagueWigan
News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us