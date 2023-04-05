Former Blade Ched Evans, now 34, facing surgery after developing serious medical condition

Former Sheffield United striker Ched Evans is facing “potentially life-changing consequences” after developing a serious medical condition as a result of “repeated high-force contact” during his career, his current club Preston North End have confirmed.

The forward, now 34, requires surgery and will be sidelined for the forseeable future. The issue is undisclosed but is more common in American football and rugby players. Both Evans, a former Wales international, and Preston remain hopeful he will eventually return to action.

“Preston North End can confirm striker Ched Evans will be unavailable for an extended period after developing a serious medical condition,” a club statement today read.

“The 34-year-old forward is facing potentially life-changing consequences as a result of repeated high-force contact which he has received on a weekly basis throughout his career.

“The condition requires surgery to address his current symptoms and to prevent any further damage from occurring in the future.

“Specific time-frames for a potential return will not be disclosed until the outcome of the surgery is known, but all parties remain hopeful that Ched will be back playing and scoring goals in a PNE shirt in the future.”

Evans, who signed for United in a £3m deal from Manchester City and later played for Chesterfield and Fleetwood before joining Preston, has scored nine goals in 26 Championship appearances this season.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe said: “We’ll be there for him every single day. Whatever he needs, we’ll be there for him and the family.

“It’s been tough for me, the staff and the players because it’s a bit sickening when you get that news in the blink of an eye.