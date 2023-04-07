Sheffield United boss explains Max Lowe absence and Billy Sharp decision in Wigan win

Defender Lowe was absent from Blades squad while skipper Sharp replaced McBurnie in Wigan win

Paul Heckingbottom has explained the omission of Max Lowe, and his decision to recall skipper Billy Sharp, for this afternoon’s victory over Wigan Athletic which sent Sheffield United a step closer to the Premier League.

Former Derby man Lowe was absent from the matchday squad completely, while Oli McBurnie was rested to the bench as club legend and skipper Billy Sharp made his first start for over a month.

He could have marked it with at least one goal, too, twice being denied well by Ben Amos in the Wigan goal after Iliman Ndiaye had scored what proved to be the winner early on.

McBurnie later replaced Sharp just after the hour mark and is expected to be restored to the starting line-up on Monday as the Blades travel to Burnley.

“Max was ill,” Heckingbottom said of Lowe. “He started being sick towards the back end of the week.

“We were hoping he’d be okay but we couldn’t get him back on the grass and, with the turnaround of games, it wasn’t worth the risk.”

The United manager, who saw victory open up a nine-point gap over relegation rivals Middlesbrough ahead of their game on Saturday evening at home to Burnley, admitted the quick turnaround in games over Easter played a part in his decision to recall Sharp from the start.

“It was the shape,” he said. “I like the nine to run in behind with that shape, when we play the three up top, and we’ve got games coming up as well. It’d be a pish for Ol to give his best in all them, so we’re keeping an eye on that.

