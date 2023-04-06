On-loan City man has been impressive in recent weeks as Blades go for glory in league and cup

Tommy Doyle, the Sheffield United midfielder, has been nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month Award for March.

Doyle earned his nomination with vital goals in back-to-back wins against Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers, boosting United’s hopes of success on both league and FA Cup fronts.

Doyle is up against Middlesbrough pair Cameron Archer and Chuba Akpom, nominated for a fifth month in a row, as well as Burnley loanee Nathan Tella, Stoke City’s Ki-Jana Hoever and striker Viktor Gyökeres, who scored three goals and registered three assists for Coventry City during March.

United fans can vote for Doyle HERE.

Doyle was also voted United’s player of the month for March and is expected to make his 31st appearance of the campaign when United host Wigan Athletic at Bramall Lane in the first of two crucial matches over the Easter period, as they look to evade the clutches of Boro and Luton Town and seal automatic promotion to the Premier League.

United travel to champions-elect Burnley on Easter Monday. “I knew Tommy and Macca would enjoy it,” boss Paul Heckingbottom said, referring to Doyle and his City teammate, and fellow Lane loanee, James McAtee. “Because they ‘get it’ here.”

