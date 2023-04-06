News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago How is Tesco Clubcard changing? What to be aware of
58 minutes ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
2 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
2 hours ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
2 hours ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK
2 hours ago UK set to be hotter than Monaco during Easter weekend

Sheffield United star nominated for prestigious award; up against Middlesbrough, Coventry men

On-loan City man has been impressive in recent weeks as Blades go for glory in league and cup

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 6th Apr 2023, 14:04 BST

Tommy Doyle, the Sheffield United midfielder, has been nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month Award for March.

Doyle earned his nomination with vital goals in back-to-back wins against Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers, boosting United’s hopes of success on both league and FA Cup fronts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blades ticket chaos as fans exploit glitch to book Wembley seats early

Most Popular

Doyle is up against Middlesbrough pair Cameron Archer and Chuba Akpom, nominated for a fifth month in a row, as well as Burnley loanee Nathan Tella, Stoke City’s Ki-Jana Hoever and striker Viktor Gyökeres, who scored three goals and registered three assists for Coventry City during March.

United fans can vote for Doyle HERE.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Heckingbottom reveals Giggs transfer approach amid embargo frustration

Doyle was also voted United’s player of the month for March and is expected to make his 31st appearance of the campaign when United host Wigan Athletic at Bramall Lane in the first of two crucial matches over the Easter period, as they look to evade the clutches of Boro and Luton Town and seal automatic promotion to the Premier League.

United travel to champions-elect Burnley on Easter Monday. “I knew Tommy and Macca would enjoy it,” boss Paul Heckingbottom said, referring to Doyle and his City teammate, and fellow Lane loanee, James McAtee. “Because they ‘get it’ here.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wigan boss’s verdict on Blades as he issues challenge to his side

Blades legend’s verdict on ‘tight’ promotion race amid Boro fears

Concern for ex-Blades striker’s “potentially life-changing” condition

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

MiddlesbroughSunderland