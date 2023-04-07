'Magician', 'Frustration' - Sheffield United player ratings gallery v Wigan including rare 9/10

It wasn't pretty at times but Sheffield United got the job done at home to Wigan Athletic this afternoon to move three points closer to the Premier League.
Iliman Ndiaye's early opener looked set to lay the platform for a comfortable victory for a Blades side who were dominant early on and should have been two or three ahead at the break.
But Wigan had chances of their own, with Wes Foderingham making a smart save from Thelo Aasgaard and substitute Josh Magennis wasting a couple of good opportunities after coming off the bench.
Here’s how we rated United’s players as they strengthened their grip on second place ahead of Monday’s trip to champions-elect Burnley...
1. The Blades go marching on
Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye challenged by Wigan Athletic's Omar Rekik: Danny Lawson/PA Wire. Photo: Danny Lawson
2. Wes Foderingham 7
A slightly nervy moment early on as he held onto the ball slightly too long for comfort under challenge from Fletcher but cleared just in time. Was a spectator until just before the hour mark when he was called upon to tip a header from Aasgaard over the bar Photo: Simon Bellis
3. Jayden Bogle 6
Recalled to the starting XI with Lowe out with illness and was solid rather than spectacular. Tried his usual array of flicks and tricks to beat his man and didn't give McClean much change down the Wigan left when the away side did threaten to get up the field, save for a couple of openings later in the game Photo: Danny Lawson
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 7
Spent most of the first half as an auxiliary midfielder as United dominated possession and almost picked up an assist when his cross found Sharp in the middle. Another centre soon after looked very close to finding the net before flashing across the face of goal Photo: Andrew Yates